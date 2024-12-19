Morocco: Cyclone Chido - HM the King Sends Condolence Message to French President

18 December 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron following the passage of cyclone Chido over the Mayotte archipelago.

In this message, HM the King says that he has "learned with sadness the devastating passage of cyclone Chido over Mayotte."

"In this painful moment for your Nation, I send you and, through you, the French people and the bereaved families, My sincere condolences and the expression of My deepest sympathy," the Sovereign writes.

"My thoughts also go out to the injured and those affected by the disaster," His Majesty the King says, stressing that "the Kingdom of Morocco shares the grief of your friendly people and assures them of all its solidarity in this ordeal."

