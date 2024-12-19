Morocco-Chile Ties Boast 'Great Potential' for Cooperation, Chilean FM Says

18 December 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The positive ties between Chile and Morocco boast "great potential" for bilateral cooperation, Chile's Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren Stork said in Rabat on Wednesday.

"We are exploring the possibilities of bilateral cooperation and all the potential it brings for relations between the two countries," Van Klaveren Stork underlined following talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

Chile is represented by a high-level delegation at the "Future Congress", held in Rabat on December 17-18.

Chile's top diplomat highlighted that the Future Congress is a space for reflection founded in Chile eleven years ago, and now enjoys international prominence.

In this context, Van Klaveren Stork pointed out that his talks with Bourita focused on Moroccan-Chilean relations in the economic field, in particular the revitalization of the bilateral Joint Commission on Trade and Investment.

"The idea is to further explore the opportunities available to strengthen economic bilateral relations," he said, emphasizing that the two parties maintain a fruitful political dialogue with many areas of convergence.

Regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, the Chilean Foreign Minister reiterated Chile's constant support for the UN-led process aimed at finding a just, pragmatic, lasting, realistic, viable, definitive and mutually acceptable solution to this conflict, within the framework of the initiative presented by Morocco to the United Nations in April 2007.

