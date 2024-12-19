Uganda: President Museveni Launches Lukhonge Skilling Hub

According to State House Controller Jane Barigye, the government invests Shs900 million every six months to cover materials, feeding, salaries, and operational expenses at each of the 18 hubs.

President Museveni has inaugurated the Lukhonge Skilling Hub in Mbale District, one of 18 vocational hubs established to empower youth with hands-on skills.

The facility offers free vocational training in courses such as building, carpentry and joinery, welding, catering, and tailoring, with free boarding provided to all trainees.

During the launch, graduates showcased their success stories but highlighted the lack of startup capital as a major challenge in setting up their own businesses.

Akim Mwayafu, an alumnus who trained in welding and metal fabrication, narrated how he found hope through vocational training.

After completing his Senior Six, he had high hopes of joining university and pursuing a bright future. However, financial challenges quickly dashed those dreams. Despite his best efforts, he found himself unable to pay tuition, forcing him to drop the Bachelor's ICT class.

"For a while, I felt lost and uncertain about the future, questioning whether all the time I had spent in school had been worth it. It was during this period of uncertainty that I heard about the skilling hub and decided to enroll in a six-month course in welding and metal fabrication."

At first, he wasn't sure what to expect. But as the weeks went by, he discovered a passion for working with his hands and creating tangible, valuable products. The training not only equipped him with practical skills but also boosted his confidence.

Today, he feels empowered in ways he never thought possible. With the skills he has gained, he can secure work, earn a living, and even dream of starting his own workshop one day. Reflecting on his journey, he admits that while his academic aspirations may not have gone as planned, the hands-on training he received has given him a new lease on life.

His story is a testament to the power of vocational education in transforming lives and offering hope to those who might feel left behind by traditional education systems.

Moved by the testimonies, President Museveni gifted three outstanding alumni UGX 10 million each to start businesses aligned with their skills.

The president further pledged to fund district SACCOS to help vocational graduates acquire the necessary tools and materials to establish their businesses.

This initiative aligns with the government's strategy to equip youth with skills and provide financial support, fostering self-reliance and reducing unemployment in the country.