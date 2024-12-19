Liberia: President Boakai Leads Govt in Signing Book of Condolence for Former Vice President John D. Gray

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Tuesday signed the Book of Condolence for the late former Vice President of Liberia, Deacon John D. Gray, at a solemn ceremony held in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building.

The President and delegation were warmly received by members of both Houses of the National Legislature, led by the Speaker of the Majority bloc Richard Koon and Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence. Also present was former Senate Pro-Tempore, Albert Chie.

Accompanying the President were several high-ranking Government officials, including Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, and Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye, among others.

The families of the late Honorable Gray were also in attendance, including his widow, Mrs. Laysiah Gray, and daughters, Mrs. Johnetta Zoe Gray Wento, Ms. Felecia C. Gray, Mrs. Precious S. Tilko, and Ms. Maima Gray.

On Saturday, December 7, President Boakai personally visited the residence of the late former Vice President to extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The late Vice President Gray, a devoted Deacon of the Effort Baptist Church in Paynesville and a highly esteemed public servant, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2024, in Monrovia following a period of illness.

The late Gray served Liberia with distinction, notably as Vice President during the transitional Blah-Gray Administration formed in the aftermath of the resignation of former President Charles G. Taylor in August 2003. His appointment followed the elevation of then Vice President Moses Zeh Blah to the presidency, after the earlier passing of Vice President Enoch Dogolea.

The Liberian Leader said the Government of Liberia joins the nation in mourning the loss of this outstanding statesman and extends prayers and deepest sympathies to the family of the late former Vice President.

Mr. Gray's contributions to the governance and stability of Liberia during a critical period in the nation's history will forever be remembered.