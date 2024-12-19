Rwanda: YouTuber Theoneste Nsengimana, Co-Accused Trial Adjourned As New Evidence Surfaces

Nine people including Theoneste Nsengimana, the creator of the YouTube channel Umubavu TV, are being prosecuted on charges of forming a criminal association and conspiring to commit offenses against the government or the president.

Other include Sylvain Sibomana, Alex Rucubangana, Hamad Hagengimana, and Jean Claude Ndayishimiye. The group was arrested in 2021 and their trial in substance commenced on December 17, 2024. During the initial trial proceedings, the prosecution detailed the alleged crimes, presenting audio recordings of meetings held by the accused.

Additionally, the prosecution highlighted their use of the book Blueprint for Revolution by Serbian writer Srdja Popovic, which outlines different strategies for "resisting authoritarianism."

A court hearing on December 18 was initially scheduled to allow the accused to present their defence. However, the proceedings took a different turn when the prosecution introduced 10 new audio recordings. The presiding judge ruled that these recordings should be played and analyzed in court before the defence could proceed. Consequently, the defence legal team requested an adjournment to review new evidence thoroughly before presenting their case.

According to the prosecution, the accused used a group allegedly formed for learning English as a cover for covert activities. Some members reportedly collaborated with individuals abroad to propose strategies and operations to achieve their objectives.

One of the audio recordings played in court, for over an hour, included discussions about "tactics to avoid being uncovered", beginning with indirect acts and mobilising vulnerable or disgruntled populations, such as street vendors and individuals with land disputes.

The recording outlined plans to distribute blackmailing letters countrywide, wear green clothing as a symbolic gesture, disseminate flyers, and mobilise citizens to demand change. The conversations reportedly argued that the public was dissatisfied with the current leadership.

The prosecution further alleged that the group received training from two individuals based in Serbia, who used Blueprint for Revolution as a guide.

The trial is scheduled to resume on January 6, 2025, with the defence presenting its case.