Zimbabwe: World Soil Day Commemorated Amidst Calls to Conserve Soil

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development recently led commemorations to mark World Soil Day in Harare as stakeholders called for soil conservation to promote food security.

The theme for this year's commemorations was 'Caring for Soils, Measure. Monitor, Manage'.

In his speech at the commemorations, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri said preserving the nation's soil health is important.

Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation, Farm Infrastructure Development and Soil Conservation chief director, Engineer Edwin Zimunga, represented him.

"We need to work on conservation practices such as the construction of soil conservation mechanical works (contour ridges, infiltration pits), conservation agriculture and the rehabilitation of degraded land.

"Zimbabwe is blessed with rich and diverse soils, a vital resource that has nourished generations. However, our soils are under threat.

"Land degradation, unsustainable agricultural practices, deforestation, and the impact of climate change are compromising the health of our soil, jeopardizing our agricultural productivity and the livelihoods of millions," he said.

Professor Jiri said soil is the foundation of civilization, and its health is crucial for achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

"This year's theme highlights the critical role played by soil in producing nutritious food and promoting sustainable agriculture," said Professor Jiri.

"As Government, we have implemented several initiatives to conserve our soils. The National Soil Conservation Policy seeks to promote sustainable soil management practices, enhance soil health and fertility, and prevent soil erosion and degradation," he said.

Chief Director in the Department of Research and Specialist Services under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Dumisani Kutywayo emphasised the significance of digitising soil information for informed decision-making and sustainable management.

"Digitising soil information is an outstanding assignment for us, and we are committed to embracing the new order of going digital."