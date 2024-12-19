Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Disaster Response Team Ready to Deal With Flash Floods As Rains Begin

The Civil Protection Committee in Beitbridge says it has activated its Disaster Rapid Response (DRR) teams to be on high alert following the rains that started pounding the district today (Wednesday).

Committee chairperson Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo said their teams are ready and on the ground.

She said although it has been raining continuously in most areas across the district, there has not been any reports of damages linked to the rains.

Mrs Mafu-Moyo said they are conducting awareness campaigns in areas that are prone to rainfall related disasters.

These areas include Shashe, Tshituripasi, Tshikwalakwala, Makakavhule, Tongwe, Umzingwane and Tshathapita, among others.

Low lying area around Dulivhadzimu Bus Terminus, the stadium and the council hostels are also perennially hit by flash floods.

"We are on high alert and we continue to urge people to be safe and to use the DRR committees on the ground to relay information on imminent danger linked to heavy rains," said Mrs Mafu-Moyo.

"Children should not play in water bodies and people should avoid crossing flooded rivers on foot or while driving. Those in low lying areas should be ready to move when they face danger.

She said it is important for members of the community to continuously follow weather updates from the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) or the civil protection committee to minimise the effects of climate related disasters.

The committee has also identified areas of shelter in the event that flash floods occur in the district.

The areas include churches, community halls and schools on higher ground.