Sudan: 6th Infantry Division - Militia Targets El-Fashir With First of Their Kind Strategic Drones

El-Fashir — The 6th Infantry Division announced that the skies of El-Fashir city witnessed, in the early hours of Monday, the flight of a strategic winged drone carrying four missiles, three of which were launched inside the city's neighborhoods but did not explode, adding that the last hours of Monday morning also witnessed the launch of three suicide drones equipped with an engine by Al-Dagalo militia, two of which exploded while the third fell without exploding.

The 6th Infantry Division confirmed, through its news briefing on its Facebook page, that these drones are the first of their kind to attack El-Fashir city, noting that Kindness of Allah, then the prayers of the innocent, these shells did not hit any target or harm anyone.

The 6th Infantry Division revealed that the militia scraped the brocades attached to these drones in order to hide the place of their manufacture and the source of manufacturing the explosive device.

The Sixth Infantry Division added that the armed forces had shot down a combat drone carrying two 23mm cannon shells that were targeting the armed forces' bases and defenses, which it confirmed were fortified by the sincerity and determination of its men, stressing that victory would be on the side of the armed forces and the forces supporting them as they are the safety valve of Sudan and that the joint forces are the "poison of mercenaries."

With regard to field action, the Sixth Division said that its forces had managed on Monday afternoon to repel a militia force that tried to infiltrate east of El-Fashir city and inflicted heavy losses on them in lives and equipment, and four members of the militia surrendered to the armed forces in the defenses. It indicated that in response to the defeats that the militia continued to suffer, it carried out random shelling of the city's neighborhoods on Monday, which led to the martyrdom of one citizen and the wounding of two others.

The Sixth Infantry Division informed its followers inside and outside Sudan that there is a fabricated statement in its name regarding the drones, that is baseless, stressing that all the division's news and statements are issued through the Sixth Division Command page, the official page of the Armed Forces and the daily audio report, explaining in this regard that any news or statement other than that has nothing to do with the division.

The Sixth Infantry Division reiterated that the situation in El-Fasher is calm and stable, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs, civilians and military personnel, and a speedy recovery for the wounded and injured and the return of the missing. It also pray to Allah Almighty to grant a speedy victory for the forces in all parts of the beloved homeland and the heroes of El-Fashir who are holding the trigger.