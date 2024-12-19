South Africa: Two More Drug Traffickers Arrested At OR Tambo International Airport

18 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested two more suspected drug traffickers at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.

The arrest comes after the arrest of a suspected drug mule from Paraguay earlier this month.

In a statement issued on Monday, the SAPS said the two Brazilian drug traffickers, aged 30 and 35, were arrested shortly after landing at OR Tambo International Airport from São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday.

"One of these traffickers was found in possession of over 4kg of cocaine in his luggage, while a medical x-ray confirmed the presence of drug 'bullets' swallowed by the other drug mule. Fifteen 'bullets' containing cocaine have been released," the police said.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court this week, on charges related to drug trafficking.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

