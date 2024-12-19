South Africa: Deadline for Spaza Shop Registrations Extended to February 2025

Government has extended the registration deadline for spaza shops and other food handling outlets to 28 February 2025, as announced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, on Wednesday.

This follows the end of the initial 21-day registration period, which concluded on Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

A total of 42 915 applications were received, and 19 385 of them have been approved.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the registration last month as one of the measures to address growing concerns regarding spaza shops and tuck shops, which are linked to an increase in foodborne illnesses and deaths.

The President's address highlighted a foodborne illness crisis, with over 890 cases and about close to 30 deaths since September.

The Minister emphasised the importance of compliance with health regulations, noting that 1 041 non-compliant shops were closed.

"Before the revised deadline of 28 February 2025, government in all its spheres will continue to implement the action plan to address the crisis of foodborne illnesses and the illicit trade of goods across the country," Hlabisa told the media at a briefing in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, he said those who have registered their businesses and received their acknowledgement of registration still need to undertake a further process to obtain their trading licences.

"For this process, environmental health practitioners and other regulatory authorities will still inspect owners of registered food-related trading businesses to ensure that their businesses are eligible to trade."

He urged municipalities to maintain capacity for assisting those registering as operations decline during the holiday season.

"We also urge business owners to continue with their registration process within their respective municipalities and not wait until the next registration deadline."

The Minister explained that the State was dealing with two distinct processes where business owners need to register the spaza shops and comply with health regulations.

"This process does not depend on whether you are registered or not. If you don't comply with the health regulations, the business is closed down immediately. Hence, 1 041 spaza shops have already been closed," he added.

In addition, the Minister said 15 health experts were appointed to a Ministerial Advisory Committee to develop long-term prevention measures.

"We want to emphasise that registration alone does not mean a business is eligible to trade. To obtain a licence or a permit to trade, business owners must comply with all health regulations and municipal by-laws related to conducting a business."

Pesticides

Meanwhile, the Minister said enforcement efforts included seizing 470 litres of pesticides and intensifying inspections at ports of entry.

According to Hlabisa, inspections of imported food items, medicines, drugs, and pesticides have also been intensified at ports of entry.

He said heightened surveillance at all 71 ports of entry, especially marine ports in KwaZulu-Natal including Durban, is aimed at preventing the entry of unsafe goods.

Warning

The Department of Home Affairs' (DHA) Albert Matsaung addressed the legal implications of assisting illegal foreigners to register spaza shops, referencing Section 42 of the Immigration Act.

He reiterated the importance of adhering to immigration laws and the role of the DHA and stressed the serious consequences for South Africans who assist illegal foreigners.

"No one should assist. No one should provide any kind of support - either be it in the form of providing immovable property, which in this case is the garages or houses where these spaza shops are being run. It means that it becomes a serious offence, criminally and in terms of the Immigration Act."

Matsaung stated that anyone who assists a foreigner who does not deserve to participate in this process will be prosecuted.