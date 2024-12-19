Somalia: Somali Migrants Return From Libya in Joint EU, Somalia, IOM Initiative

Hargeisa/Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia, the European Union, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have scaled up their support for Voluntary Humanitarian Returns, assisting Somali migrants stranded in Libya.

A charter flight carrying 147 young Somali migrants, including several minors, landed in Hargeisa, where 31 disembarked, before continuing to Mogadishu with the remaining 116.

Upon arrival in Mogadishu, the migrants were greeted by Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Fiqi, alongside federal officials and EU Ambassador to Somalia Karin Johansson. This flight marks the third in a series under the Migrant Protection, Return and Reintegration Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa (MPRR-SSA), which has now facilitated the return of 844 Somali migrants from Libya over the past two months.

Minister Fiqi emphasized the government's commitment to providing dignified returns, stating, "The Federal Government of Somalia, with the invaluable support of the European Union and IOM, is ensuring that our citizens can return home with dignity and receive the support they need to rebuild their lives."

Ambassador Johansson expressed relief and satisfaction with the ongoing efforts, saying, "I am genuinely moved and happy to see more Somali migrants safely returning home after being trapped in Libya in precarious and often life-threatening conditions."

According to IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix, over 1,300 Somali migrants remain stranded in Libya, facing significant risks due to insecurity and lack of basic necessities.

The MPRR-SSA project, funded by the EU and managed by IOM, not only facilitates returns but also supports migrants with cash grants, temporary accommodation, medical and psychosocial assistance, and transportation to reconnect with families outside Mogadishu, aiding their reintegration into society.