South Africa, Mozambique Find Ways to Mitigate Disruptions At Border Posts

South Africa and Mozambique have agreed to enhance diplomatic channels for continuous engagement to minimise disruptions to trade and supply chains amid the ongoing post-election turmoil in the neighbouring country.

The border post's operations were temporarily suspended recently due to protests in Mozambique, which caused disruptions near the Mozambique and South African border.

In a statement released on Monday, the Border Management Authority (BMA) said the Lebombo port of entry was running smoothly as holiday movements increased.

According to the agency, the processing of cargo on both arrival and departure continues as normal, with efficient facilitation ensuring seamless movement of goods.

"Similarly, traveller movements in both directions are flowing without disruptions, reflecting the authority's preparedness for the busy holiday season," the BMA said yesterday.

According to the BBC, demonstrations began at the end of October in Maputo after Daniel Chapo, the Frelimo candidate, was officially declared the winner of the elections with over 71% of the vote.

Protesters are contesting the results of the 9 October elections, which allowed the ruling Frelimo party to extend its 49-year rule.

The protests, primarily led by young people, have resulted in violent clashes with the police, leading to at least 18 deaths, according to Human Rights Watch.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and his Mozambican counterpart, Pascoal Ronda, held a joint media briefing after the inter-ministerial meeting in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.

"This important meeting between friendly and fraternal neighbouring countries is reflective of the very good levels of bilateral cooperation between our two countries. The meeting was held in a very constructive, and cordial manner, illustrating the great spirit of collaboration between South Africa and Mozambique," a Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) statement read.

The meeting discussed ways to jointly address the disruptions at the ports of entry, particularly at Lebombo and Ressano Garcia, a small town in Maputo.

"In this regard, the Ministers agreed amongst others to enhance channels for frequent and continuous engagements at diplomatic and bilateral levels to mitigate disruptions to trade and supply chains, jointly identify alternative routes and deploy additional resources to expedite and facilitate trade and collaborate with all stakeholders particularly business in order limit the impact of the disruptions on their operations."

Both Ministers have committed to protecting and securing infrastructure for trade facilitation.

They continue to collaborate to ensure minimal disruption for regional integration, including associated cross-border value chains.

The leaders emphasised that these disruptions have negatively affected the economies of both countries and hindered the free movement of people and goods between them.

"Many companies have suffered losses as a result of the disruption in trade. Should the situation persist there is great danger of food and energy insecurity."

The Ministers also took the time to commend efforts undertaken by senior officials from various departments and agencies on both sides in mitigating the negative effects of the disruptions at the border to date.

"Accordingly, the Ministers committed to accelerate actions to address existing infrastructure challenges at our ports of entry and improve cooperation by establishing a joint technical team between the two countries which will implement the decisions of this meeting," said DIRCO.