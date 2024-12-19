Nigerian State Extends Maternity Leave to Six Months

18 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The maternity leave in the state used to be for three months before now.

The Government of Cross River State has extended the maternity leave from three to six months to give nursing mothers enough time to breastfeed their babies.

The directive is contained in a circular dated 16 December. The News Agency of Nigeria obtained the circular from the Office of the Head of Service in Calabar on Wednesday.

According to the circular issued by the Head of Service, Innocent Eteng, the new directive takes effect from 20 December.

Mr Eteng stated that the decision to increase the maternity leave was "necessitated by the state's poor record of exclusive breast-feeding", which stood at 38.95 per cent in the 2023 WHO rating

"Given this poor percentage, the governor has approved that henceforth, every child born in the state be entitled to six months exclusive breastfeeding, which will improve the health and wellbeing of the child in the state.

"Accordingly, maternity leave is hereby elongated from three months to six months for all nursing mothers in the state civil/public service," the circular read.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.