Sudan: Finance Minister Meets AfDB President

Abidjan — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim met, on the sidelines of his participation in the third Abidjan African Forum held in the capital Abidjan on Wednesday, with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, in the presence of the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Dr. Al-Gaili Mohamed Abdul-Hamid, where the Minister briefed the AfDB President on the latest developments and the effects of the current war on the economic, social and humanitarian conditions in Sudan.

The Minister of Finance also expressed the Sudanese government's appreciation for the continued support provided by the AFDB in various development fields, stressing the importance of coordination between the government and the third party that will be chosen to implement the bank's projects in Sudan, calling on the bank to participate in assessing the extent of vandalization and losses resulting from the war in cooperation with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and to participate in efforts to hold a donor conference for Sudan to support reconstruction operations.

For his part, Mr. Adesina expressed his concern with the developments in Sudan, explaining that the ongoing war in Sudan has negative effects on all countries in the region. He also touched on the efforts to restructure the financing portfolio for projects funded by the Bank, announcing that an amount of one hundred million dollars will be allocated to implement the second phase of the wheat project and ten million dollars to the project of redesigning the Arbaat Dam in Portsudan, in addition to allocating significant amounts for support projects for local communities.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing communication and coordination between them.