South Africa: Qumbu Police Arrest Their Most Wanted Suspect

18 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General Modishana, has applauded Qumbu police for arresting a most wanted suspect. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday, 17 December 2024 at about 11:00, at his homestead in Mjikelweni locality, Thina A/A.

The suspect was wanted for serious crimes committed from 2020, which range from double murders, three counts for possession of unlicensed firearms, including a recent December 2024 case of attempted murder. The crimes were committed in Qumbu. Qumbu Detectives operationalised information about the suspect's whereabouts and swiftly proceeded to the location where the suspect was arrested. During his arrest, police recovered an AK 47 rifle and two 9mm pistols. The suspect was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and he will appear in the Qumbu Magistrate's Court soon.

All recovered firearms have erased serial numbers and will be sent for ballistic testing to establish any linkages in the commission of other crimes.

