Uganda: Makerere Guild President Calls for More Female Halls of Residence As Enrolment Rises

Makerere University Guild President Vincent Lubega Nsamba has urged the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, to address the imbalance in student accommodation by constructing additional halls of residence for female students.

Lubega highlighted the significant increase in female enrolment, at most graduation ceremonies Makerere graduates 52% females which indicates that the number of female students is slightly surpassing that of male students.

"The university currently has six halls of residence for male students, while female students have only three. This discrepancy needs urgent attention to accommodate the growing number of female students," Lubega emphasised.

Speaking during the commissioning of the School of Law building and the renovated Lumumba Hall, Lubega highlighted the need for equitable infrastructure development to cater to Makerere's evolving student demographics.

Meanwhile, Makerere University Council Chairperson, Lorna Magara, called on the university's alumni to give back to their alma mater by investing in projects that uphold the institution's legacy and glory.

"Makerere's continued excellence depends on the support of its stakeholders, particularly alumni who have benefited from its education. Emulating such gestures of giving back will ensure the university maintains its status as a premier institution," Magara noted.

The calls come at a time when Makerere University is undergoing significant infrastructure developments aimed at improving learning and living conditions for students.