Uganda: Museveni Cautions Bugisu Leaders Against Omnibus Development Proposals

President Museveni has cautioned against the tendency of pursuing multiple goals simultaneously, which he termed as "trying to do everything at the same time."

According to the President, this ambitious approach to development is the beginning of failure.

The President made the remarks while addressing Bugisu leaders in a meeting held in Bulambuli District.

Speaking after receiving a memorandum of understanding from the Bugisu Parliamentary Group chaired by Martin Wanda, Museveni emphasised the importance of focusing on one issue at a time. The memorandum detailed numerous demands, including:

Construction of 300km of paved roads and 49km of city roads.

Equipping the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) with heavy machinery.

Establishment of a public university in the region.

Compensation for cattle lost in Bugisu.

Construction of an airport.

Upgrading Lwakhakha into an international port.

Improvement of district hospitals to ease congestion at the regional referral hospital.

Environmental programs to address challenges in the region.

President Museveni acknowledged the importance of these issues but stressed that attempting to address all of them at once would dilute focus and hinder progress.

Drawing an analogy from walking, Museveni explained that effective movement requires one leg to be on the ground while the other moves forward.

"You cannot say that because you are in a hurry, both legs should move simultaneously," he said, illustrating the need for systematic progress.

He reassured the leaders that the government is aware of the region's needs but advised them to approach development incrementally, addressing one priority at a time.

This advice, the President believes, will enable the government to allocate resources effectively and achieve sustainable progress in Bugisu and other parts of the country.

Speaking to Next Media, the Director of Communication for the NRM, Emmanuel Dombo, said the NRM does not perform magic but uses the available revenue to fulfil its pledges. Dombo was responding to concerns about unfulfilled pledges.