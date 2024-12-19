Uganda: New TV Series Launches On NBS TV to Showcase Talents of Ugandan Filmmakers

19 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The International Trade Center in partnership with the European Union has launched a new TV series named, Opportunities Are Here.

This ground-breaking reality show, which features Nollywood star, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ugandan film actors; Gaetano Kaggwa, Nana Kagga, Cleopatra and other Ugandan talents aired its first season on NBS TV spotlighting the creative talents and work of the filmmakers who participated in the inaugural season of this project.

Opportunities Are Here is a platform dedicated to showcasing the skills, vision, and stories of Uganda's emerging film industry.

This project underscores the importance of creative industries in economic empowerment and job creation, while bringing diverse Ugandan narratives to a wide audience.

Each episode of this inspiring series will highlight the unique perspectives, storytelling capabilities, and cinematic techniques of the filmmakers involved.

"Through Opportunities Are Here, we are bringing fresh, authentic Ugandan stories to the forefront. This platform is a testament to the rich talent within Uganda and the potential for the country's creative industry to scale both locally and internationally," said Heather Barnes, the Project Lead at the International Trade Center.

The ITC and EU have supported this initiative to strengthen Uganda's creative economy by offering filmmakers mentorship, training, and resources throughout the project's first season.

The result is a collection of remarkable work from filmmakers who have honed their craft and are ready to bring their stories to audiences across Uganda and beyond.

"We are committed to fostering the growth of Uganda's film sector by empowering local filmmakers," said Jan Sadek, the EU Ambassador to Uganda.

"This series reflects our dedication to supporting Uganda's creative industries as drivers of economic development and cultural exchange," he noted.

Opportunities Are Here premieres on NBS TV every Thursdays at 8pm.

