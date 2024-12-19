Nigeria: Motorable Roads Will Facilitate National Security - Works Minister

The Minister of Works and Housing, State, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has said that motorable federal roads across the country will not only provide economic value chain, but also guarantee national security.

He disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi when he commissioned a federal high way at Alwasa village under Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi state, which was properly repaired by Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, and put back to use.

The minister explained that the cost of maintaining roads is higher than constructing new ones.

"Large chunk of monies were used to repair federal roads across the country, therefore people of the village must cultivate maintenance culture to ensure the roads achieve their life span," he said.

Goronyo stated that the commissioned road will strengthen business ties between Kebbi, Sokoto and other neighbouring states, thus create hundreds of jobs to teeming youths of the state he urged safety personnel to monitor articulated vehicles plying the road to guard against damage.

He emphasized the need for Nigerians to support Tinubu led government under the renewed hope agenda saying since he came onboard the country is witnessing massive infrastructure and every sector in the country is receiving overhaul.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engineer Abdullahi Umar Muslim, said the Tinubu-led government under the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, repaired over two hundred federal roads and construction of new ones are ongoing.