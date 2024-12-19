Mozambique: UN Responds to Cyclone in Mozambique, Earthquake in Vanuatu

Humanitarians continue to assess the impact of Tropical Cyclone Chido in Mozambique and to support affected families, the UN reported on Wednesday.

The storm struck over the weekend, affecting at least 184,000 people. According to authorities, some 45 people have been killed and a further 500 injured, primarily in Cabo Delgado province.

More than 35,000 homes were destroyed or severely damaged. Almost 50 health centres and nearly 150 schools were also damaged and are no longer functioning.

Reaching families, preventing disease

The UN and partners are mobilizing support for the most affected families in Mecufi district in Cabo Delgado.

They have reached 2,000 families with food, shelter and other essential supplies, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists attending his daily briefing in New York.

"Mobile medical teams are being deployed across the most impacted districts to deliver essential health services. Efforts are also underway to combat waterborne diseases by distributing chlorine and water purification materials, as well as providing information on cholera prevention," he said.

Mobile teams have also been deployed to support unaccompanied or children who have been separated from their families, he added.

Disaster in Mayotte

Tropical Cyclone Chido hit Mozambique after pummeling the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte on 14 December, resulting in "catastrophic consequences" for the population, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday.

Chido had wind speeds of more than 200 kilometres per hour, and gusts of more than 225 kilometres per hour, which were accompanied by torrential rainfall and dangerous waves reaching more than five metres in height.

It was the strongest storm to hit Mayotte - an archipelago located between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique - in at least 90 years, according to the French meteorological services, Météo-France.

Thousands are feared dead and French President Emmanuel Macron has declared a national mourning period.

WMO said Chido took an unusual track as the storm skirted Madagascar which would potentially have weakened it.

The tropical cyclone subsequently made landfall over Mozambique on 15 December before weakening, bringing heavy rainfall there and in neighbouring Malawi.

Deadly earthquake in Vanuatu

The UN is also responding to the earthquake that struck the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring more than 200 others, according to authorities.

Humanitarians said the situation remains concerning, and a state of emergency has been declared for seven days.

Mr. Dujarric said the Government has requested international assistance to complement the national response, and the UN and partners are mobilizing resources.

UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, is deploying response teams to the area, which includes a UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team

"According to local authorities, damage is extensive and includes hospitals, residential and public buildings, roads, water reservoirs and gas pipes. Many communities have been cut off," he said.

He listed the immediate needs, which include medical supplies and repair to medical structures, mobile medical teams, search and rescue teams with heavy machinery for clearing, as well as safe drinking water.