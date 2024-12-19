Zimbabwe: 'King Munhumutapa' in the Dock for Insulting Mnangagwa, Court Orders Mental Health Evaluation

A MAN who is claiming to be King Munhumutapa is in trouble for allegedly dethroning chiefs appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Timothy Chiminya appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova facing charges of undermining the authority of the President.

He was not asked to plead.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu said that Chiminya should be mentally examined so that the State will ascertain if he is fit to follow court proceedings. He was remanded in custody to January 7 2025, to allow two medical doctors to conduct a mental health evaluation on him.

According to the State, Chiminya claimed to have been appointed King Munhumutapa by a spirit medium which also gave him authority to appoint chiefs in Zimbabwe.

It is alleged that in February, Chiminya went to Chief Seke's homestead where he met Stanley Chimanike who was legally appointed as Chief Seke and told him that he had dethroned him and replaced him by appointing Masimba Rubatika as chief.

The court heard that on 11 June 2024, Chimanike made a report of his dethronement by the accused to the Ministry of Local Government.

"Thereafter, on dates unknown to the prosecutor but during the period from 11 June 2024 to 31 October 2024, the accused further appointed three more chiefs in Chirumhanzu and Zaka areas.

"He appointed Julius Chimbi as Chief Chigegwe and Hama Piki in Chirumanzu. The accused also appointed Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka, Masvingo.

"All the accused's appointments were contrary to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Traditional Leaders Act and ridicule to the office of the President who has the executive powers to appoint Chiefs in Zimbabwe.

"He proceeded to create parallel structures contrary to the ones set up by the President as per the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe, " the State alleges further.

The State alleges that Chiminya undermined the authority of the president by causing ridicule of the president as in purporting to appoint chiefs he was performing a function that is the preserve of the president.

He allegedly promised to dismiss chiefs who were appointed by the president.