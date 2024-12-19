Zimbabwe: Govt Struggles to Curb Smuggling Due to Unavailability of Resources

The government has said it is struggling to plug smuggling as the festive season approaches due to the unavailability of resources required by the taskforce teams such as fuel.

Statistics indicate that Zimbabwe is losing up to US$1 billion in revenue from smuggling at its porous borders.

In November government launched an Anti-Smuggling Campaign across all ten provinces which was aimed at putting an end to the rampant smuggling of goods into and out of the country, but the campaigns has faced hurdles.

Speaking at a press conference Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce, Thomas Utete Wushe said that all 10 provinces can't set roadblocks due to inadequate fuel to tackle the smuggling during the festive season.

"To curb these malpractices, multi-stakeholder roadblocks have been instituted consisting of Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). Furthermore, tighter controls have been enacted at all border posts with all buses being subjected to thorough searches.

"However, the unavailability of resources such as fuel has largely constrained the effective rolling out of the taskforce activities across all the country's ten provinces.

"This is most unfortunate as the imminent festive season is the peak season for the nefarious practices by truant business operators who do not want to comply with existing regulations in order to optimize profits.

"In light of the above, resources need to be availed to facilitate intensified enforcement checks, awareness campaigns and the current strict border control and roadblock checks be intensified to curb the influx of smuggled goods," said Utete.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Tuesday, the Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution Tafadzwa Muguti, said the government will launch 24-hour roadblocks.

"As such, the operation is set to intensify during the festive season, a period when smuggling activity often peaks as Zimbabwean expatriates returning home are known to bring goods that evade customs duty, exacerbating the challenges faced by local manufacturers.

"All provinces are hereby directed to launch 24-hour roadblocks along highways leading into all major cities, with multi-agency teams inspecting vehicles suspected of transporting smuggled goods. The roadblocks are part of the post-clearance audit process to ensure compliance with customs regulations.

"Travellers will be required to present proof of their customs declaration at roadblocks conducted by the authorities. Retailers and shops are not spared as they will also be required to provide proof of import papers as they are going to be searched. Security personnel is going to be deployed to effectively implement the program," said Muguti.

He added that smuggled cars will be confiscated by ZIMRA, clothes donated to charities and drugs destroyed.

"Smugglers will be arrested and the state will oppose bail as well as stricter penalties will be imposed on individuals and businesses involved in smuggling and counterfeiting to deter future offences.

"Penalties for non-declaration can include deterrent fines, seizure of goods and possible imprisonment in serious cases."

He further issued a stern warning to corrupt officials taking bribes to facilitate the smuggling of goods.

The government considers goods to have been "smuggled unless the seller provides documentary evidence that customs duty has been properly accounted."