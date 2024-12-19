Zimbabwe: Land Invaders Jailed for Unlawfully Occupying Farm

19 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

FIVE illegal settlers have each been slapped with a one-month jail term for unlawfully occupying a farm in Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province.

The quintet of Itai Mwale (42), Misheck Mwale (36), Richard Ziwonye (42), Potgetier Mwaze (40) and Isaak Dabvu (33) were recently arraigned before a Karoi magistrate facing charges of unlawfully occupying Bonanza farm in Tengwe, Hurungwe.

The court heard that the property was gazetted for resettlement under the A1 model scheme and was allocated to intended beneficiaries by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

It was further averred that the five men unlawfully invaded part of Bonanza farm during the period extending from 2012 to November 28, 2014, and erected various structures while others engaged in farming activities on the farm.

The group was found guilty of occupying gazetted land without permits or resettlement offer letters from the ministry.

The presiding magistrate ordered the accused persons to vacate Bonanza farm by January 31, 2025.

In addition to the eviction order, the group members were each sentenced to four months' imprisonment of which three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. They will, therefore, effectively serve one month behind bars each.

