Mauritius: Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues Calls On Prime Minister Ramgoolam

The Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Franceau Aubret Grandcourt, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister of Finance and Minister for Rodrigues and Outer Islands, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, today, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr Grandcourt pointed out that he had a cordial meeting with the Prime Minister focusing on the port development, the Plaine Corail Airport project as well as the implementation of water projects.

Discussions, he further emphasised, also centred on the Sustainable and Integrated Development Plan for Rodrigues aiming to transform the island into a green and ecological one. Chief Commissioner Grandcourt moreover spoke of companies that are in place for the continued development of Rodrigues and the betterment of its population.

The Chief Commissioner also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Ramgoolam to visit Rodrigues Island.