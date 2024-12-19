Mauritius: High-Commissioner of India to Mauritius Presents Credentials to President Gokhool

The High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Mauritius, Mr Anurag Srivastava, presented his Credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Dharambeer Gokhool, this afternoon, at the State House in Réduit.

In a statement following the meeting, the High Commissioner expressed honour in assuming the role of Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius. He further noted that his meeting with the President was highly productive, covering various aspects of cooperation and exploring opportunities for expansion and further strengthening.

In addition, Mr Srivastava stressed that the two countries share a vibrant and distinctive relationship, grounded in strong people-to-people connections. These ties have withstood the test of time, united by a common history, culture, heritage, and kinship, he indicated.

The Indian High Commissioner, moreover, elaborated on the areas of cooperation both Governments are focusing on, highlighting traditional sectors such as health and education, as well as diverse fields like digital technologies and disaster management. He dwelt on the assistance provided following Cyclone Chido and reiterated the commitment to working closely and strongly with the Government of Mauritius, all stakeholders, and the people of Mauritius to strengthen and advance these special, enduring ties.

About the High Commissioner of India

Mr Anurag Srivastava's diplomatic career includes key roles, such as serving at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, working in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran and External Publicity Divisions at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and leading the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka. He also managed the MEA's Finance Division, served as Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti in 2016, was the MEA's Official Spokesperson from 2020 to 2021, and headed the Nepal-Bhutan division as Joint Secretary before his current appointment as High Commissioner of India to Mauritius.