Mauritius: Sports Minister Holds Meeting With Athletes From Wako African Continental Kickboxing Championships

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Darmarajen Nagalingum, held a meeting, today at the seat of his Ministry in Port Louis, with the Mauritian delegation, which included 14 athletes, 2 coaches, and 1 official, who achieved remarkable success at the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) African Continental Kickboxing Championships held in South Africa from 09 to 12 December 2024. The delegation secured 10 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal.

In his address, Minister Nagalingum lauded the impressive talent of young people, expressing pride in their achievements. He further noted that sports tend to break down barriers through the values of team-building and fair play which contribute to growth and success.

On this score, the Minister thanked the youth for the medals they brought home, expressing confidence that they will continue to persevere and make the country proud, especially with major competitions ahead.

Mr Nagalingum expressed determination to revive sports across all parts of Mauritius within the next five years, with the collaboration of all the stakeholders, including athletes. This initiative will not only enable young people to carry the national flag but will also inspire a sense of belonging and motivation, he added.

Furthermore, the Sports Minister stressed that while drugs are causing significant harm in society, addressing the root of the issue and guiding young people toward sports is crucial. To support this, he indicated that his Ministry is initiating collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Resource, and the Ministry of Arts and Culture to encourage children, as from primary school level, to make sports a regular part of their lives.

Mr Nagalingum reiterated that a Government must consider the living conditions of children and recognise their potential, providing them with the necessary support and guidance. He thus expressed commitment to focus efforts in this area to ensure that no one is left behind.

In addition, the Minister highlighted that athletes competing abroad and who win medals represent the country on the international front. They contribute to promote Mauritius, thus leaving a significant impact on the nation's global reputation, he added. He underlined the importance of supporting this development by providing the necessary resources and emphasised the need to enhance athletes' reputation not only during events but also throughout their career.