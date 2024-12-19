Tunisia: 'Every Official Must Seek Urgent Solutions and Overcome Citizens' Difficulties' - President Kais Saied

Tunis, Dec. 19 — President Kaïs Saied, during a meeting with members of the Cabinet at the Carthage Palace on Wednesday afternoon, stressed the need for each official, regardless of the position they hold, to be imbued with the hopes of the Tunisian people, to feel their aspirations and to seek urgent solutions and overcome the difficulties faced by citizens.

"The legacy is heavy and the scale of the devastation is great, but every official must have the mentality of a fighter defending his country and its people, and his motto should be: I am a sacrifice for this dear homeland", Saied was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.