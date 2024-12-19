Uganda: Museveni Commits Govt Support for Bulambuli Landslide Victims

19 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has assured landslide victims in Bulambuli that government will provide them with two acres of land per family and enough money to construct better houses for themselves.

The president, who is in the Bugisu sub region in continuation of his performance assessment tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM) made the assurance yesterday as he paid an impromptu visit to Bunambutye, a government resettlement village in the eastern district of Bulambuli, where the victims of landslides are currently settled.

"I'm sorry to hear what happened to you. The government people came here. I did not come because I had gone to Arusha, but I know the problem. I will buy you some land--two acres per family. The shs10 million they're giving you is a partial payment because we want you to get money to build a small house for yourself and then the two acres and the capital to start with," Museveni said.

Last month, over 30 people lost their lives after devastating landslides swept through Kimono Village, Buluganya Sub-County in Bulambuli District, burying over 20 homes.

While addressing the survivors, President Museveni urged them to encourage their relatives still living in the disaster-prone mountainous areas to evacuate, assuring them that the government will find them alternative safe areas to settle.

"We have been telling you that the mountain is not for settlement. It is mainly meant for forest. You can build in the lower level but not in the top there; it's very dangerous. You tell all the people in the mountain to get out; we shall relocate all of them," he stated while offering them 20 cows for eating during the festive season.

Landslides in the mountainous areas of Bulambuli and other parts of the Bugisu subregion are a recurring natural disaster during periods of heavy rainfall, posing severe risks to the people living in these areas.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.