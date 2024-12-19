Kenya: Detectives Seize Over 12,000 Litres of Ethanol in Busia

Nairobi — Detectives in Busia have seized 12,750 litres of ethanol concealed in a vehicle transporting the substance from a neighboring country.

The seizure, which occurred on Wednesday, follows another operation two days earlier where 3,330 litres of ethanol stored in 111 jerrycans were recovered in the same area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the ethanol was hidden in 51 drums, each holding 250 litres, and concealed under ballast in the intercepted vehicle.

"The seizure followed an intelligence-led operation conducted by Teso South law enforcers, who pursued and intercepted the vehicle at Angorom location within Adungosi," DCI said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and the vehicle detained. Upon removing the ballast, detectives discovered 53 drums of suspected uncustomed ethanol.

Police commended members of the public for providing crucial information that led to the operation's success. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.