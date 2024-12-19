Kenya: Detectives Seize Over 12,000 Litres of Ethanol in Busia

19 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives in Busia have seized 12,750 litres of ethanol concealed in a vehicle transporting the substance from a neighboring country.

The seizure, which occurred on Wednesday, follows another operation two days earlier where 3,330 litres of ethanol stored in 111 jerrycans were recovered in the same area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the ethanol was hidden in 51 drums, each holding 250 litres, and concealed under ballast in the intercepted vehicle.

"The seizure followed an intelligence-led operation conducted by Teso South law enforcers, who pursued and intercepted the vehicle at Angorom location within Adungosi," DCI said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and the vehicle detained. Upon removing the ballast, detectives discovered 53 drums of suspected uncustomed ethanol.

Police commended members of the public for providing crucial information that led to the operation's success. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.