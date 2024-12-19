Ethiopia: The U.S. Government Amplifies Leadership of Persons With Disabilities, and Recommits to Supporting Them With USAID Pride Event

18 December 2024
United States Embassy (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa, December 18, 2024: The United States Government, through its Agency for International Development (USAID), launched a two-day event on December 17, 2024, celebrating the leadership of persons with disabilities in Ethiopia. The event, "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and highlighted the achievements of USAID's Promoting Rights and Inclusion for Disability Empowerment (PRIDE) Activity.

The event featured a range of activities, including artistic performances, interactive displays, a gallery walk, documentary screenings, and panel discussions. These activities showcased the success stories of individuals who have benefited from economic empowerment through the PRIDE Activity. By highlighting the leadership potential of persons with disabilities, the event promoted a more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

USAID Deputy Mission Director Eleanor TanPiengco delivered a keynote address emphasizing the U.S. government's commitment to empowering persons with disabilities through economic opportunities. During her remarks, the Deputy Mission Director also highlighted a recently approved extension of the PRIDE Activity, representing an additional $1 million in funding over a period of approximately three years. Both this event and the additional assistance funding are a measure of the U.S. government's belief in and commitment to persons with disabilities in Ethiopia. Their leadership is essential, and is already making a meaningful contribution to Ethiopia's sustainable development.

