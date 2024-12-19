Rwanda: Mushumba Picks Positives From APR Women's Wbla Campaign

19 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

APR Women's Basketball Club coach Charles Mushumba has said that the just-concluded 2024 Women's Basketball League Africa (WBLA) was a learning experience for his as a coach and his APR Women side as a team.

The army side edged Senegalese side ASC Ville de Dakar in a nail-biting 96-94 victory in the third-place game at the Marius Ndiaye Arena in Dakar, Senegal, to finish on the podium with a bronze medal.

Competing against some of Africa's top teams, APR showcased resilience and growth throughout the WBLA 2024. In six games, the team secured four crucial victories and fell short to two formidable opponents including eventual tournament winners Ferroviario de Maputo.

Reflecting on the tournament, Mushumba said that WBLA was an invaluable yet learning experience for his coaching career while it also had impact on players' level of performance.

"Each game was a learning opportunity. Although we didn't achieve our ultimate goal of winning the trophy, finishing third in Africa is an achievement we couldn't be proud of. But it shows we are capable of even greater success with the right preparation and focus," he said.

Mushumba emphasized that the WBLA exposed his players to the intensity and strategy required to compete against the continent's strongest teams. Despite the narrow losses, the team's determination was evident as they bounced back to secure key victories, finishing with a bronze medal.

"This tournament taught us the importance of discipline, patience, and hard work. Playing against seasoned teams like Ferroviario de Maputo challenged us to elevate our game. These experiences have set the stage for our growth as a team," he explained.

APR's capacity to perform under pressure was a defining aspect of their campaign, particularly in their thrilling victory over ASC Ville de Dakar who had home court advantage. The match not only showcased the team's skill but also underscored their mental toughness in high-stakes moments.

While the bronze medal represents a significant milestone, Mushumba views it as a stepping stone for future success.

"This achievement is a reflection of the team's potential. It gives us hope and a strong foundation to build upon. With continued dedication and focused preparation, I believe we can aim even higher in the seasons to come," he said.

