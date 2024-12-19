Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Inaugurates New Kunene Police Headquarters

Vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah commissioned the opening of the newly constructed Kunene regional police headquarters at Opuwo on Tuesday.

During the ceremonial inauguration, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the government's commitment to infrastructure development and the necessity of providing a pleasant working environment for the men and women in uniform.

"I have repeatedly stated that our government is fully committed to building infrastructure in all parts of our country, and Opuwo, as one of the fastest growing towns in Namibia, deserves a facility of this stature," she said.

"Given the important role that our men and women in uniform play in fighting crime, preservation of internal security in our Republic, among others, their welfare must not be neglected. They deserve to work in a conducive environment."

The building includes an administration block with 44 offices, nine record rooms, two reception areas, one boardroom, one radio room, one server room, three kitchenettes, staff restrooms, two cleaning storerooms, a logistics warehouse, a vehicle clearance building, public bathrooms, two guard houses, covered parking bays, access roads, and one backup generator.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged police officers to oversee the facility's safety and maintenance, noting that it should be protected from any vandalism.

She also urged Kunene community members to join the Namibian Police to contribute to the country's peace and stability, including the implementation of policing programmes aimed at providing safety and security in their respective communities.

According to her, collaborating with the police would improve the safety of their own lives and property.

Namibian Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo urged his colleagues who will be working in the new building to display a high level of dedication to service delivery and to ensure the best possible use of the facility to extend its lifespan.

Shikongo also acknowledged the central government's dedication to supporting the Namibian Police, as seen by the construction of Kunene's headquarters.

"On behalf of men and women in uniform, members of the civilians component, I hereby fully acknowledge the central government's financial support towards the Namibian Police," he said.

Shikongo further said the construction costs exceeded N$100 million.