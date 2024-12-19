Uganda: Govt Urged to Enact Laws to Protect Workers in the Digital Economy

The government has been called upon to establish clear guidelines that differentiate between employers and independent contractors in Uganda's growing digital economy.

This recommendation was a key takeaway from the 3rd Stakeholder's Community of Practice Workshop under the theme "Building the Future of Fair and Inclusive Digital Work in Uganda," organised by the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the National Organization of Trade Unions (NOTU).

Challenges in the Digital Economy

The workshop shed light on several challenges faced by gig workers and those engaged in platform-based work, which often blurs the lines between traditional employment and independent contracting. Key concerns included:

Lack of Legal Protection: Digital workers are not adequately covered by labor laws.

Absence of Benefits: Workers often lack access to essential benefits such as healthcare, paid leave, and social security (e.g., NSSF contributions, though voluntary deposits are an option).

Data Privacy Issues: Digital workers face vulnerabilities related to the misuse of personal data.

Freedom of Association: Gig workers are often unable to form or join trade unions due to current legal frameworks.

While presenting findings on gig economy work, Dan Okanya, Head of Policy and Research at FUE, noted, "Online workers are not recognised as those in a real workplace.

There is also a lack of benefits for those in the digital economy, like healthcare and NSSF, even though the part of NSSF has been taken care of by the option to voluntarily deposit."

Opportunities for Digital Workers

Despite the challenges, the digital economy offers numerous opportunities for worker empowerment:

Digital Labor Unions: Technology can facilitate the creation of virtual unions for digital workers.

Worker Cooperatives: These can empower gig workers by providing collective bargaining and resource pooling.

Social Safety Nets: Expanding these to include gig workers could ensure essential protections.

International Cooperation: Cross-border labor issues can be addressed through collaborative frameworks.

Recommendations for Government Action

To address these challenges and maximize opportunities, stakeholders recommended several measures:

Legislative Reform: Enact laws to clarify the employment status of platform workers, ensuring they are covered by labor laws.

Extend Protections: Guarantee adequate protection for all workers, regardless of employment type.

Regulate Remote Work: Develop specific regulations addressing the unique challenges of remote and digital work.

Facilitate Worker Organizations: Promote the formation of unions and cooperatives, particularly for gig workers.

Promote Social Dialogue: Update labor laws to encourage collaboration between workers, employers, and government entities.

Invest in Digital Literacy: Provide training and skills development programs to enhance worker capacity in the digital sector.

The digital economy holds immense potential for employment and economic growth in Uganda, but gaps in legal and social protections must be addressed.

As stakeholders advocate for inclusive policies and frameworks, the government is urged to prioritise the well-being of digital workers, ensuring they benefit equitably from this evolving landscape.