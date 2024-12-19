Uganda: Anthrax Outbreak in Sembabule Claims Lives of Two People, Several Cattle

Panic has gripped Sembabule District, particularly among cattle breeders, following an anthrax outbreak that has claimed the lives of two people and several cattle.

The disease, most prevalent in Lwemiyaga, a key cattle and dairy-producing sub-county, is believed to have originated from cattle brought in from Kazo.

Dr. Ismail Asiimwe, Deputy Head of One Health Technical Lead, confirmed the outbreak and urged residents to avoid consuming meat from dead or improperly slaughtered cattle.

"We have confirmed that two people who recently died of anthrax had consumed beef from dead cows," Dr. Asiimwe stated.

"We consistently warn the public against eating meat from animals that die from unknown causes, but unfortunately, these warnings are often ignored."

Dr. Asiimwe revealed that several people are currently undergoing treatment, while samples from the affected cattle have been sent for further testing. Initial findings strongly suggest anthrax as the cause.

"Anthrax is a serious illness that affects both animals and humans. Symptoms in humans include severe fever, skin ulcers, and breathing difficulties, while infected animals often show signs of sudden death, bleeding from body openings, and swelling," Dr. Asiimwe explained.

Dr. Anjello Ssali, the District Veterinary Officer for Sembabule, emphasised the dangers of consuming meat from infected animals and urged residents to exercise caution.

"Anthrax is primarily transmitted from animals to humans through contact or consumption of infected meat. I urge everyone to ensure they only consume meat from certified and inspected sources," Dr. Ssali cautioned.

The outbreak comes as a significant blow to Sembabule, a district known for its robust livestock sector. Residents had only recently emerged from a three-year quarantine imposed due to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). Now, the anthrax outbreak threatens to derail recovery efforts.

Last year, anthrax claimed more than 30 lives and killed over 100 cattle in the greater Masaka region. As a result, many residents abstained from eating meat during the festive season, fearing infection.

Authorities are intensifying sensitisation campaigns to educate the public about the risks associated with anthrax and measures to prevent its spread. They are also working to vaccinate livestock in the affected areas.

The district leadership has appealed to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries for additional support to contain the outbreak and safeguard the livelihoods of residents dependent on livestock farming.

As investigations continue, officials have advised residents to report any unusual deaths of livestock to veterinary officers immediately.