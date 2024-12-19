Uganda: Unicef, Health Ministry, KCCA Take Mpox Sensitization Drive to Taxis, Boda Bodas

The Ministry of Health, KCCA and UNICEF have intensified community sensitization against Mpox by targeting bus and taxi drivers as well as boda boda riders in Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

This was during a campaign dubbed 'safe circles' that focuses on urging people to stay protected by not letting Mpox into their circles because small actions create lasting protection.

Dr. Robert Oketcho, a Health Officer at UNICEF said that currently, there is an increased spread of Mpox within Uganda with 1,088 confirmed cases and six deaths to date countrywide, with greater Kampala Metropolitan Area accounting for most of the cases (64%).

Bakyayita Tabule Abasajjatebadiba, Social Behaviour Change Officer at the Ministry of Health said asked drivers and riders to protect themselves from Mpox.

"Mpox is a disease found in wild animals such as squirrels, rats, mice and monkeys that have now spread the virus to people, who are currently spreading it from person to person through close body contact, sharing clothes and beddings, shaking hands, sex, contact with infected persons or animals among others. Pregnant mothers and children below the age of 5years are at higher risk," he said.

Dr. Richard Walyomo , the incident commander for Mpox who is also the Central Division Medical Officer at the Kampala Capital City Authority, said that having broken out in Kampala Mpox has spread to see 468 cumulative cases registered.

Dr. Walyomo said that amongst the six deaths countrywide, two of them are from Kampala.

"Currently, sexual intercourse is the leading cause of the spread of Mpox within Kampala mainly stemming from low-income areas such as Central division in Mengo, Kisenyi and Kamwokya), Makindye Division in Katwe, Kibuye and Kabalagala and Kawempe Division in Bwaise 2 and Bwaise 3. Condoms are not protecting people from Mpox because it spreads through body contact as well. Mpox is spreading through sexual workers, road-side food vendors, video hall cinemas, bodaboda, taxi and bus drivers."

Tabule elaborated that Mpox displays various signs and symptoms such as skin rashes, sore throat, fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes and general body weakness.

" Anyone can get Mpox because it is spread through contact with infected persons, infected materials such as bedsheets and clothes, infected pregnant mothers who may pass it on to their unborn baby, inhaling contaminated particles or viruses and contact with infected animals."

He cautioned the bus, taxi and boda-boda drivers/riders to take extra caution especially by washing hands using soap and avoiding sexual intercourse with untrusted partners.

Tabule further emphasized that one can protect themselves from Mpox through hand washing, avoiding close contact with people, not touching or sharing personal items such as beddings, utensils and clothes and avoiding contact with or eating wild animals (alive/dead) and also accessing a vaccine for those people who have come into close contact with infected persons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In case one is infected, they can heal within 2 weeks if dedicated early and treated," he said.

Five associations committed to use their networks to accelerate Mpox sensitization amongst their colleagues in KMA and Wakiso including KACITA, Uganda Bus Drivers and Allied Association, Kampala boda Boda leadership, Women in Transport and Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators (UTOFU).

Tabule noted that Mpox risk communication within communities will continue all throughout the festive season.