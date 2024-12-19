Uganda: Entebbe Airport Reports Significant Growth in Passenger Traffic, Cargo Movement

Entebbe International Airport has recorded remarkable growth in passenger traffic and cargo movement in 2024, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The airport served 182,932 international passengers in November 2024, with an even split of 91,867 arrivals and 91,065 departures, averaging 6,097 passengers daily.

From January to November 2024, a total of 2,020,787 international passengers were recorded, reflecting a 17.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, which saw 1,733,133 passengers.

The numbers also surpass the 1,417,615 passengers recorded in 2022, indicating a steady recovery and growth trajectory for Uganda's aviation industry.

Aircraft movements grew by 5.6%, with 29,751 movements recorded between January and November 2024 compared to 28,167 in 2023 and 26,511 in 2022.

Additionally, overflights over Ugandan airspace registered an 8.2% growth, with 23,052 overflights recorded in 2024, up from 21,300 in 2023 and 13,862 in 2022.

Cargo operations also saw an increase, with a total of 61,393 metric tonnes handled from January to November 2024, up from 53,803 metric tonnes in 2023 and 56,272 metric tonnes in 2022.

November 2024 alone accounted for 5,730 metric tonnes of cargo, comprising 3,703 metric tonnes of exports and 2,027 metric tonnes of imports.

However, transit passenger numbers slightly declined to 99,530 from 117,604 in 2023 and 101,396 in 2022.

According to Vianney Luggya, the spokesperson for the CAA, the growth in passenger numbers is attributed to increased tourism, Uganda's hosting of major international events such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+ China Summit, and a stable economic environment that boosted international trade.

The introduction of new air operators and expanded routes by Uganda Airlines, including flights to Abuja, Lagos, and Mumbai, also contributed to the rise in commercial aircraft movements.

This growth marks a strong recovery for Uganda's aviation industry and reinforces Entebbe International Airport's position as a critical hub for travel and trade in East Africa.