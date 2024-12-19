Rwanda: France Continues to Show the Way On Holding Genocide Fugitives Accountable

editorial

The decision by a French court to uphold the life sentence of Philippe Hategekimana, alias Biguma, for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is a significant step towards justice.

While such decisions come 30 years after the heinous act, the verdict sends a strong message that those who committed the genocide, no matter where they may flee, will eventually be held accountable for their crimes.

For many years, France was criticized for its inaction in prosecuting genocide fugitives. Most of the elite, including members of the infamous Akazu, the clique that was at the heart of organising the genocide, found safe haven in the European country during the immediate aftermath of the genocide.

However, in recent years, there has been a notable shift in the country's approach to international justice. The conviction of Hategekimana and many others before him is a testament to this positive trend.

There is still a long way to go as many other fugitives including the patron of the Akazu, former First Lady Agathe Kanziga Habyarimana, are still roaming freely in France. But there is hope they too will have their day in court.

It is imperative that other countries, such as the United Kingdom, follow suit and take decisive action to arrest and prosecute genocide suspects residing within their borders. The UK has been a haven for many individuals implicated in the genocide, and it is time for the authorities to take responsibility and bring these fugitives to justice.

Scores of fugitives including five genocide masterminds found a home in the UK despite overwhelming evidence that was presented to authorities there specifically pinning these men.

Similarly, there has been little cooperation from African countries when it comes to arresting those that are responsible for the deaths of over one million innocent lives. They must all rise to the occasion.

The government of Rwanda has been clear on this; for those countries that for whatever reason do not wish to extradite these mass murderers to Rwanda to face trial, they can be domestically tried there and the judiciary here has been very cooperative in that regard.

By working together to hold those criminals accountable, the international community can ensure that genocide never happens again. We must continue to support the efforts of survivors - whose only hope is pegged on seeing justice being dispensed during their lifetime - and their families, and we must never forget the lessons of the past.