Ethiopia Is Excelling in Modern and Swift Air Transport

Ethiopia has been doing all its best to make air transport modern and confortable for travellers as much as since long back. Of the myriads of activities it has been undertakings along this line, it has recently launched an airline named 'Air Congo' via working in collaboration with the government of Congo Democratic Republic. As to the information secured from Ethiopian airlines, Ari Congo commenced its function using two 737 Boeing and it would fly through seven airports of the skies of Democratic Republic of Congo.

The amalgamation of the two is part and parcel of the airlines mission of 2035 and it is well remembered that it had set up similar air routes with Lomie Skies airlines, Lilongwe Malawi airlines and Lusaka Zimbabwe.

The country is working hard to make the air transport competent, standardized, and swift as we as customer-friendly air transport. In the era of sophisticated aviation industry from which modern air conveyance has been garnered, Ethiopia's effort to come up with prompt and up-to-the-minute air transport is highly encouraging and many other African countries do have ample opportunity to draw important lessons from what the country has been undertaking.

The air transport association such as the aforesaid ones and what Ethiopia has been embarking on to make the air transport contemporary ever, is of paramount important in fostering country-to-country, people-to-people thereby bringing about painstaking cultural, social, economic and even political assimilation.

It is also well recognized that air transport is a major global employer, providing thousands of millions of citizens nationally, regionally, continentally and even worldwide with a number of jobs and employment opportunities. In so doing, countries GDP can be well robust and many more compatriots can have jobs they would love to engage in.

Unenviably, air transport provides significant economic and social benefits. It facilitates tourism, trade, connectivity, generates economic growth, provides jobs, improves living standards, alleviates poverty, provides a lifeline for remote communities and enables a rapid response when disasters occur. Ethiopia is working hard to make its air transport enlisted in the world's best preferred one.

The joint move it has been entertaining is a manifestation of such an astounding avenue. Yes, air transport is a major global employer and the prime unassigned ambassador to the respective nations of the world.

Especially these days, aviation's total global economic impact i.e direct, indirect, induced and tourism catalytic, is rising high and countries like ours are highly benefited out of it.

As Ethiopia is well endowed with several tourist attention sites, its airline, a game changer, is all the time regarded as a flagship of the country and all national and international tourists travel to various destinations using it. Unequivocally, air transport allows people to have adventures in new countries, to relax on tropical beaches, to build business relationships and to visit friends and family. As world's economy grows ever more linked, aviation is the factor that brings people together.

Ethiopia is working from dawn to dusk to a competent, latest and reputed airline. That is why it has devised all the necessary mechanisms towards that end. As air transport has helped people explore the various ways in which this means of transport contributes to the economy, jobs, many countries are capitalizing on their air transport. True, the swifter the air transport the more sustainable the economy of the country would be and the more convincing its influence would be.

All in all, Ethiopia is advancing towards providing clients/customers with state-of-the-art air transport system. Thence, the government, policy makers, line ministries, organizations working on the area, among others, is thus expected to move in unison to help the nation meet its mission regarding the air transport real. The current activity Ethiopia is undertaking provides policymakers with the important national and regional view of how air travel creates jobs and drives economic growth.