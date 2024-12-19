Uganda: Agriculture Is the Solution to Poverty - Museveni Tells Bugisu

President Museveni has told leaders from Bugisu sub region that the solution to poverty is agriculture.

According to the president, leaders should mobilise the masses to embrace commercial agriculture in order to fight poverty and improve their homestead incomes.

He noted that the government is already supporting ordinary Ugandans with start-up capital in the form of the Parish Development Model (PDM) to enable them to invest in commercial agriculture.

"Agriculture is the medicine for poverty, and we are now sending Shs 100 million per parish each year. That means in 3 years we would have sent Shs 300 million. In the third year, the ones who got first will pay back, so we have another Shs100 million and in five years, we shall have Shs500 million fresh from the government plus Shs 300 million brought back by the borrowers. So, the parish will now have Shs 800 million and if we do it for another term of five years, the parish bank will have Shs 1.6 billion. This money will never come back to the government, it will remain in the parish," he said.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday while meeting leaders in Bugisu sub region in Bulambuli district.

The meeting was part of the presidential regional performance assessment tour on the Parish Development Model and wealth creation in Bugisu sub region.

President Museveni also reiterated his call to Ugandans to embrace the four -acre model farming.

"In the 1996 Manifesto, we recommended to you seven activities that can be done in a small area. That is how we introduced the 4-acre model. We said if you have enough land, don't go for cotton and sugarcane because those need a lot of land. But for you with four acres or less, go for coffee, fruits, grass for pasture for cows, food crops for the home. Then in the backyard you put poultry for eggs, piggery and fish farming for those near the swamps. That's what we recommended in writing in the 1996 manifesto," he said.

President Museveni said that he is going to order the arrest of all those involved in the theft of the PDM funds.

"Now the witch wants to steal Shs1 million from the poor people. This time around I'm going with them. Tomorrow I'm going to ask the people whose money was deducted. I have also stopped the deductions by the bank from the money of the beneficiaries. It should be the government to pay these bank charges. My people must get Shs1 million full," he said.

"I'm going to arrest all those involved in the theft of PDM funds because I got the numbers of the people, and we have opened a police file on them. Anybody who interferes with PDM is really an enemy."

On the other hand, President Museveni cautioned the leaders against politics of identity based on tribe, religion and discrimination against women, explaining that it is detrimental to national development.

"You can imagine on independence, there were only two women in Parliament: Florence Lubega and an Indian lady. So, I wonder what kind of people these. When we came, we could not associate with such people that is why we created a special seat for women in each district. In the 1962 elections, no political party could get more than 40 percent due to politics of identity. DP was for the catholics, UPC for protestants and some Muslims, then Kabaka Yekka for Baganda. Because of the bad politics the system failed; they couldn't build viable political parties, could not build an army, police force or civil service," he said.

"NRM is a mass line party which works for all Ugandans.NRM from the beginning we have been believing in the masses and we have seen where people have listened to us, our mass line programs have worked. When we say immunisation for all, it has worked, that is why the population has gone from 14 million to 46 million. Our line is always "bonna" (mass)."

He noted that he will direct the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to help the people of Bugisu especially those in areas prone to natural disasters like floods to set up standard houses.

"The right solution is to have cement blocks for building standard houses."

He also ordered that no more importation of furniture since the products are now made in Uganda.

"I had a problem with the Ministry of Education, they were importing furniture from India, when Maama got to know about it she resisted because she is a freedom fighter then I reinforced her and we stopped that treachery."

The Vice Chairperson of NRM in charge of Eastern Region, Capt. Mike Mukula said President Museveni is a revolutionary leader who has immensely worked to ensure socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today Uganda is among the seven fastest growing economies not only in Africa but in the world. That man you see there has worked day and night and has not taken any holiday in the last 30 years, just to bring Uganda to where it is today," he said.

Bungokho Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Richard Wanda said the people of Bugisu are so happy with the government poverty alleviation programs like the PDM, the youth livelihood initiative and many others that have uplifted the livelihoods of Ugandans.

"We know largely why you are currently moving around the country, its because of the PDM and Emyooga, we really appreciate you for these good initiatives," he said.

"We want to appreciate you for your quick response when we had a catastrophic emergency of the landslides and flash floods that hit the people of Bugisu."

During the same meeting, the leaders of Bugisu endorsed President Museveni as the party's sole candidate for the 2026 presidential elections.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among other leaders.