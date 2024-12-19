Uganda Mourns the Legacy of Prof. Frank Nabwiso

All Saints Church in Nakasero was filled with emotion and reflection as Uganda bade farewell to Prof. Frank Wilberforce Bulima Nabwiso. Tributes poured in from political leaders, family members, and friends, honouring a man who left an indelible mark on the nation through his leadership, environmental advocacy, and commitment to justice.

The former Kagoma County MP (2001-2006) was described as a principled leader who lived an exemplary life. As family and friends laid wreaths on his casket, speaker after speaker painted a picture of a statesman who fought tirelessly for Uganda's people and natural resources.

Joseph Muvawala, the Busoga Kingdom Premier, remembered Nabwiso as a leader who stood firm in defence of the kingdom's resources and heritage.

"He was an exemplary figure and a unifier who also worked as Nabwiso's campaign manager and political mobiliser," said Muvawala.

Dr. Nabwiso's environmental legacy is most evident in his efforts to protect the Butamira Forest from encroachment. His opposition to the giveaway of this community forest to the Madhvani family for sugarcane growing is a testament to his belief in safeguarding Uganda's natural resources for future generations.

In the 7th Parliament, Nabwiso made significant contributions to Uganda's education sector. Geoffrey Ekanya, a fellow MP in the 7th Parliament and Tororo County North MP, highlighted his role in the establishment of the Council of Education and reforms that shaped the sector.

"He also played a pivotal role in the transition from the movement system to multiparty democracy," said Ekanya, noting Nabwiso's ability to encourage dialogue and speak truth to power.

Nabwiso was also instrumental in the formation of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) on December 16, 2004, alongside Reform Agenda members, including Dr. Kizza Besigye.

His efforts to stabilise the party and unify its members earned him admiration across the political spectrum.

Lukia Isanga Nakadama, the third Deputy Prime Minister, described Nabwiso as "straightforward and incorruptible." She lauded his tireless advocacy for better living standards and his role as Secretary in the peace talks between Uganda and Kenya under the NRM government.

Nakadama also emphasised his dedication to promoting Busoga's cultural heritage and traditions, which remain a cornerstone of his legacy.

Patrick Amuriat, FDC President, lamented that Nabwiso was not granted an official burial, despite his significant contributions to the nation.

"He fought for the forests and the people. He opposed the removal of term limits and was a true defender of democracy. I have seen other opposition leaders being granted state burials--why not this son of Busoga, son of Uganda, son of Africa?" Amuriat questioned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amuriat's dissatisfaction underscored a broader conversation about how Uganda honors its leaders. Nabwiso's environmental advocacy, particularly his work in protecting community forests and raising awareness about climate change, was a recurring theme during the service.

Kenny Lukyamuzi, a fellow politician, called Nabwiso a "politician of love" who fought against political longevity and greed.

His ability to inspire others with compassion and conviction made him a respected figure in Uganda's political landscape.

Prof. Nabwiso's final journey will culminate in his burial on Saturday in Nsuube, Jinja. As Uganda mourns, it also celebrates the life of a man who lived with integrity, championed justice, and dedicated himself to the well-being of his people.