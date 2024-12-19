Zimbabwe: Devine Lunga Scoops Player of the Match Accolade, As Sundowns Beat Stellenbosch.

Warriors defender Devine Lunga was voted player of the match on Wednesday night after helping Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 1-0 in the Betway Premiership.

Wednesday's was the first for Lunga under new club coach Miguel Cardoso who was marking his league debut since his appointment last week.

The Zimbabwean left-back had a good outing which saw him helping his side to protect the team's solitary goal scored by Iqraam Rayners in the 18th minute.

Lunga could have walked away with an assist only if Lucas Ribeiro was calm enough to finish his delivery in the 36th minute.

The former Golden Arrows defender marked his third appearance in the league for Sundowns on Wednesday, after having limited game time under coach Manqoba Mngqiti who was fired last week.

For Sundowns, Wednesday's victory was a sweet revenge for the team's 2-0 aggregate loss to Stellenbosch in the MTN 8 semi-finals early this season.

With a four-match unbeaten run in the league, the Brazilians are now focusing on their next league match against Amazulu scheduled for 24 December.