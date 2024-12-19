Zimbabwe: Devine Lunga Scoops Player of the Match Accolade, As Sundowns Beat Stellenbosch.

19 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors defender Devine Lunga was voted player of the match on Wednesday night after helping Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 1-0 in the Betway Premiership.

Wednesday's was the first for Lunga under new club coach Miguel Cardoso who was marking his league debut since his appointment last week.

The Zimbabwean left-back had a good outing which saw him helping his side to protect the team's solitary goal scored by Iqraam Rayners in the 18th minute.

Lunga could have walked away with an assist only if Lucas Ribeiro was calm enough to finish his delivery in the 36th minute.

The former Golden Arrows defender marked his third appearance in the league for Sundowns on Wednesday, after having limited game time under coach Manqoba Mngqiti who was fired last week.

For Sundowns, Wednesday's victory was a sweet revenge for the team's 2-0 aggregate loss to Stellenbosch in the MTN 8 semi-finals early this season.

With a four-match unbeaten run in the league, the Brazilians are now focusing on their next league match against Amazulu scheduled for 24 December.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.