Mauritius: Government Aspires to Make of Mauritius a Knowledge Hub of Excellence, States Minister Sukon

Government aspires to make of Mauritius a knowledge hub of excellence, promotes the country internationally, and secure the financial independence of tertiary institutions, stated the Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sukon.

He made this statement, today, preceding a meeting with representatives of the tertiary institutions including the Mauritius Institute of Biotechnology Ltd, the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre, and the Open University of Mauritius.

The Ministry, he underpinned, aims to promote tertiary education at the international level and attract more foreign students to register with public institutions. Currently there are some 2700 foreign students in Mauritius and only some 450 students are registered in public institutions, he pointed out.

Minister Sukon indicated that in view to promote and enhance the quality of tertiary education and services, he is meeting with the representatives of all tertiary institutions falling under the purview of the Ministry to take stock of their current situation, identify problems and come up with concrete solutions. Government, he said, will try to provide the most favourable environment and conditions for the public institutions to modernise and improve their services.

The Tertiary Education Minister also underlined the need to attract research institutes to Mauritius. Consequently, more foreign students will be interested to come to Mauritius and the country will attain a new level of development in research, he observed.