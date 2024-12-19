Namibia: Editors Applaud Namibia Media Professionals Union As Milestone for Journalism

Some editors have welcomed the registration of the Namibia Media Professionals Union (Nampu), describing it as a good development for the industry, albeit late in coming.

Nampu received its registration from the Office of the Labour Commissioner this week, after over four years of unresolved discussions surrounding an 'unsatisfactory' constitutional document.

Editors' Forum of Namibia secretary general Selma Ikela says now that Nampu is registered, it must focus on journalists.

"It's been a long time coming. It has not been an easy journey to get recognition.

It's really our hope that they address issues faced by journalism."

Namibian Sun editor Toivo Ndjebela says Nampu's registration would have changed much in the industry had it come earlier.

"If the union works according to what they are promising to do, I think it's a good thing. There are so many issues that disadvantage the work of journalists in the country, and we hope they address them."

Confidente editor Max Hamata says registration of the union is long overdue and will protect the interests of the profession.

He advised Nampu to look into the training of journalists.

"Now we have a body through which organisations and numerous professional councils can channel their interests, as well as the profession, to advance the skills of reporting. Our newsrooms are really starved of skills.

"The other issue is that you want to pay journalists very well ... but you still need to train journalists, and it takes resources," Hamata says.

He advised the union to coordinate to source funding for the training of journalists.

Hamata further called for journalists to have respect for their profession.

"When our journalists go to functions and events, they behave like they don't get a salary. They go and drink ... and they embarrass their respective organisations."

Nampu exco board member Tileni Mongudhi says the union was started to cater to the specific needs of media professionals in Namibia.

However, not all media professionals are excited about the new union.

"If you ask me if I'm excited, I'm not. This is just a union like any other union," says journalist Wonder Guchu.

"The newsroom is not democratic. It's toxic and until the union can solve those issues ... I don't see any change happening any time soon."

New Era managing editor Charles Tjatindi cautioned that the union should not be centered around publicity but around solving journalists' issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Whether it's behind the scenes or however it operates ... as long as it's not publicity stunts of making statements that do not really benefit people that are affected."

Chief of news and programming at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation Menesia Muinjo describes the union's registration as a great step for Namibian journalists.

"The respective leadership (with the support of the media industry and interested parties) just needs to sustain its relevance and subsequently its existence."