South Africa: Gender-Based Violence Command Centre Goes Live

The Department of Social Development's Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) is officially operational again, marking a significant step forward in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

After a protracted battle with the initial service provider due to non-delivery, the department terminated the contract and appointed a new service provider.

The service was relaunched at 10 am on Wednesday, 18 December, with voice call capabilities restored as a priority to meet urgent needs.

"Due to the urgent need to resuscitate the services of the GBVCC, the department had to prioritise making voice services available. This means callers reporting incidents of GBVF will be able to do so by calling the command centre," the department said in a statement.

Victims of GBVF can now call the GBVCC on 0800 428 428 for immediate support and counselling from qualified social workers, available 24/7.

The centre's advanced geo-location capability will soon be reinstated, pending approval from the Information Regulator under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

This feature will allow the GBVCC to track victims' locations to ensure faster response and linkage to additional government services.

"In order for the department to provide the unique service of the GBVCC to geo-locate victims of violence, the department will approach the Information Regulator for an exemption to, in terms of S37(1)(a) of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), allow the GBVCC to track the location of victims or potential victims of GBVF," the department said.

Other contact options such as SMS, Please Call Me (USSD), Web-link, and WhatsApp will be gradually rolled out in the first quarter of 2025, broadening access to these critical services.

The Gender Based Violence Command Centre was launched by the department in November 2013, to provide immediate care, support and counselling to victims of violence by qualified social workers for 24 hours and link victims to other services of government.