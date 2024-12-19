South Africa: F1 - Here We Come!

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, has announced a team of experts to form South Africa's Formula One Bid Steering Committee (BSC) for the return of the international auto racing event.

The team will be responsible for all aspects of preparing a bid for the consideration of the Formula One Group and global motorsport's governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), and a phase of choosing which city and track to put forward for consideration.

McKenzie introduced the country's Formula 1 bid steering committee at a media briefing, held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The Minister highlighted that the BSC will coordinate the bid process and ensure that all necessary requirements are met.

"They will be the only recognised body to engage with F1 officials and stakeholders, to develop a comprehensive bid document to be endorsed by the South African Cabinet, before being submitted to the Formula One Group for consideration," McKenzie said.

The members of the steering committee include Bakang Lethoko (Chairperson), Anton Roux, Vic Maharaj, Rendani Ramovha, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Stephen Watson, Thabile Ngwato, Charnie-Lee Kruger, Shane Wafer, Mlimandlela Ndamase, and Nomsa Chabeli.

The Minister also paid tribute to F1's most successful driver in history, Lewis Hamilton, who has long advocated for South Africa to join the F1 calendar.

"Lewis Hamilton, we want to pay tribute to you and your activism. You introduced so many of us to Formula One and turned us into passionate fans today.

"You inspire us with who you are as a driver, a person, and a tireless activist for what you believe in. We want to crown your career by seeing you race here," McKenzie said.

Responding to other African countries, including Morocco and Rwanda, who have also expressed interest in hosting F1, the Minister cautioned against treating the matter as a zero-sum game.

McKenzie noted that Europe has 10 races, including Baku, and one country, Italy, has two F1 races, whilst Africa with 54 countries, does not have one race.

"So, there's no reason that we can't all put our name forward, and support each other, to make sure that the world championship takes place everywhere in the world, as it should," McKenzie said.

The Minister said the race will showcase South Africa, and the Southern African region, to the world, bringing in numerous benefits in the form of boosted tourism, global prestige and the enhancement of the South African brand and helping to boost the development of motorsport in Africa.

He pointed out that the F1 programme would focus on developing young drivers, especially from poorer communities, as well as women.

"The only woman to ever win a Formula One race was a South African, Desiré Wilson, in 1980," said the Minister.

The Minister added that he wanted to ensure that motorsport be made more accessible, and not an elitist sport.

Lethoko said the committee would be publishing a request for proposals, with the guidelines as per the Formula One Group, by the end of the week.

Interested parties would be given a short time frame to compile their bids for submission by the middle of February.

"We are not looking for bids from people who need to learn about Formula One. They need the experience, know-how, money, sponsor, relationships, and so much more. The Committee is being entrusted to pick the best," the Minister said.

He explained that South Africa was targeting inclusion on the 2027 F1 Calendar, but 2026 could also happen, "if we are lucky."