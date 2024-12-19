South Africa: Men Urged to Seek Help When Facing Emotional Triggers

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has encouraged men to speak out and seek help when faced with situations that trigger anger or emotional distress.

The call comes after a man was found dead in Umzinto, in the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, after killing his 25-year-old girlfriend.

Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka allegedly killed Nontobeko Cele in Umzinto on Tuesday, and posted his confession on social media.

Ntaka was later found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, not far from where Cele's body was found.

Ntuli has strongly condemned Cele's killing, saying the heinous act is a grave injustice and a blatant violation of human dignity and morality.

The Premier said addressing emotions constructively is key to preventing violence and fostering healthier relationships.

"Seeking support is not a sign of weakness but a courageous step toward personal growth and building a safer, more compassionate society."

The Premier extended his heartfelt condolences to the Cele family and reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to creating a society free from gender-based violence (GBV).

"Tragically, the perpetrator has taken his own life, denying us the opportunity to ensure that justice is served for such an evil act. This incident underscores the urgency of addressing this scourge."

Ntuli also noted that the horrific incident occurred shortly after the launch of the 365 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, highlighting the need for sustained and intensified efforts to eradicate gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the communities.

"Violence against women is an attack on our humanity and the values we uphold as a society. As a province, we will not tolerate such actions, and we must work together to ensure women and children feel safe and protected," said Ntuli.

He also called on communities, law enforcement agencies, and stakeholders to collaborate in fostering a safer environment for women and children. The importance of addressing the root causes of such violence, including societal attitudes, structural inequalities, and systemic failures were also emphasised.

The Premier said the provincial government remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting victims of gender-based violence through targeted programs and interventions and will continue working tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators face the full force of the law.