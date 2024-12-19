Mauritius: Minister Ramful Visits Construction Site of the New Compound of the U.S. Embassy in Bagatelle

19 December 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Dhananjay Ramful, visited, yesterday, the construction site of the new compound of the U.S. Embassy in Bagatelle. The Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Henry Jardine, was also present.

On that occasion, Minister Ramful thanked Ambassador Jardine, and his staff for the opportunity to visit the construction site of the new U.S. Embassy. He commended the U.S. Ambassador for his lead role in the Embassy's project, which seamlessly integrates with Mauritius's environment.

"I am impressed by the thoughtfulness and ingenuity of this project," he noted. "The careful integration of local heritage and natural elements, combined with its commitment to sustainability, reflects the vision and values we share with the United States," he said.

"The new Embassy will be a tangible symbol of the excellent bilateral relations between Mauritius and the United States. I hope that we will be honoured by the visit of a prominent member of the U.S. Government for the inauguration of the compound in 2027," he further stated.

