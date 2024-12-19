Ethiopia: Bomb Attacks At 'Govt-Organized' Rally in Amhara Region Leave One Dead, Several Injured

Addis Abeba — A bomb attack during a "government-organized" rally in Ethiopia's Amhara region on 18 December, 2024, left one person dead and several others injured, according to sources interviewed by Addis Standard.

A resident of Bahir Dar, the capital of the Amhara region, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, stated that yesterday's rally was "organized by the regional government" and reported that "bomb attacks occurred in various parts of the city."

The resident reported explosions in Dagamawi Menelik, Atse Tewodros, and Belay Zeleke sub-cities, adding that one individual, identified as an organizer of the rally, was killed in a bomb explosion.

In Woldia, North Wollo Zone, another resident speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that bomb explosions occurred during the rally, resulting in multiple injuries.

"The attacks took place in three areas early in the morning," the resident said. "The first explosion occurred near the 1st Police Station, targeting the demonstrators. It seems intended to disrupt the protest." The identities of those behind the attacks remain unknown, according to the resident.

The resident also reported that four individuals injured in the explosions were taken to Weldiya General Hospital for treatment.

According to the same source, clashes erupted in an area locally known as Mechare following the demonstrations. "Heavy artillery fire was heard from 8:30 a.m. today, December 19, along a road known as Qalim," the resident added.

A resident of Debre Berhan city reported incidents of unrest during the protest. "Gunfire was heard intermittently in the Tebase area," the resident said, adding that the source of the gunfire was unclear.

The resident also mentioned hearing heavy explosions near the Arsema neighborhood, which hespeculated were bomb detonations, although no casualties were confirmed.

In Tarmaber district, North Shewa Zone, a resident identified as Ayele Belachew (name changed for security reasons) said, "Moderate exchanges of gunfire were heard yesterday between government security forces and Fano militants." The resident noted that no casualties were reported.

The source added that protests organized by Fano members occurred in smaller towns, including Armania and Mezezo.

According to multiple sources, government officials, district administrators, and kebele leaders mobilized residents to participate in the government-organized rallies, reportedly using coercive measures in some cases.

In contrast, the Amhara Regional State government described the demonstrations as peaceful. Arega Kebede, President of the Amhara Regional State, said, "These peaceful demonstrations reflect our people's desire for peace." He acknowledged attempts to disrupt the rallies, stating, "The public rejected fear and intimidation and came out in masses to demonstrate."

"The people today are not merely supporting the government; they are supporting peace," Arega said. "The protests exposed those who claim to have the people's support and intend to overthrow the government by force."

The Amhara Police Commission, in a statement, confirmed that demonstrations were conducted successfully in multiple cities across the region. "The people of Amhara have peacefully demanded an end to years of oppression under the guiding slogan, 'Peace for all, all for peace,"' the commission stated.

The Amhara region, where the rallies took place, has experienced fourteen months of militarized conflict between government forces and non-state Fano militias, resulting in civilian deaths, widespread school closures, and a humanitarian crisis.