Zimbabwe: One Million Rural Homes to Get Solar Power

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke — A solar power initiative is poised to transform the lives of over one million rural households across eight provinces by providing reliable and sustainable energy.

The implementation plan for the Presidential Rural Solarisation Project received Cabinet approval yesterday, with roll-out expected to commence next year.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the project sought to provide solar power to at least 200 000 households annually over the next five years.

"Cabinet approved the Presidential Solarisation Project which is a livelihoods initiative aimed at providing sustainable renewable solar energy to household beneficiaries in the eight rural provinces of the country. The project targets approximately 200 000 beneficiaries a year and will run for a period of five years starting from 2025," he said.

This initiative is expected to enhance energy access, improve living conditions, and promote sustainable development in rural communities.

The project is part of the broader Rural Development 8.0 Strategy, with a goal to uplift rural livelihoods, enhance agricultural productivity, and boost food security.

Dr Muswere said the Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA) will oversee the implementation of the project through an Inter- Ministerial Steering Committee architecture comprising experts from local universities.

"The project will be financed by the Government and other stakeholders and will provide affordable but advanced solar technologies (batteries, inverters, solar panels and cables) to power gadgets such as light bulbs, radios, televisions, phone chargers, laptops, small refrigerators, submersible pumps and Wi-Fi," he said.

He said local youths and women will be trained to participate in the installation programmes implemented in the districts and villages across the eight rural provinces of the country.

Zimbabwe's traditional power generation infrastructure is currently facing challenges in meeting the national electricity demand.

While the refurbishment and expansion of the Kariba and Hwange power plants are underway, Government is also pushing increased uptake of renewable energy to close the gap.

The key step toward improving renewable energy comes at a time when the Zimbabwe and many other countries in the Southern African region have been hit by successive droughts, reducing the amount of electricity generated through hydro power.

Through the National Renewable Energy Policy, Zimbabwe aims to achieve 1100MW of renewable energy capacity by 2025.

The Presidential Solarisation Project is one such key intervention which is expected to boost domestic productivity and create employment opportunities in rural communities in line with Vision 2030.

It also complements other projects already underway including the Gwanda Solar Project and the US$250 million floating solar plant to be built in the Kariba Dam.

Zimbabwe's renewable energy transition aligns perfectly with global sustainable development goals, particularly SDG 7 which speaks to affordable and clean energy and SDG 13 on Climate Action.