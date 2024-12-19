Zimbabwe: Army Barracks Renamed

Cabinet considered and approved the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy Framework for which is aligned to the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which was presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Honourable Dr Fredrick Shava as the chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Innovation, Technology Development and Application.

Cabinet wishes to advise that the Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy is also aligned to the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan, and is aimed at driving economic growth through industrialisation by promoting the adoption of AI technologies in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and services.

The strategy focuses on modernizing Zimbabwe's economy and transitioning from a resource-based economy to one driven by technology and innovation. It emphasizes on developing digital infrastructure, such as high-capacity fibre networks and 5G technologies, as these are essential for enabling AI adoption across various sectors of the economy.

PROPOSED RENAMING OF CANTONMENT AREAS: HEADQUARTERS 1 INFANTRY BRIGADE, HEADQUARTERS BULAWAYO DISTRICT AND ZIMBABWE SCHOOL OF INFANTRY

Cabinet received and approved the renaming of selected cantonment areas, which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi as acting chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Place Names.

Following the promulgation of the Defence Cantonment Notice of 2017 and the subsequent renaming of Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade, Headquarters Bulawayo District and the Zimbabwe School of Infantry, Cabinet has now directed that the army barracks should retain their original names.

Accordingly, Headquarters 1 now retains the name Khumalo Barracks; Headquarters Bulawayo District retains the name Imbizo Barracks; and the Zimbabwe School of Infantry is renamed Lookout Masuku Barracks.

PROPOSED RENAMING OF MBUDZI TRAFFIC INTERCHANGE ROUNDABOUT

Cabinet considered and approved the naming of the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange Roundabout, which was presented by the Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Cabinet wishes to advise that upon completion, the "Mbudzi Inter-change will be named Trabablas Interchange in recognition of the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa.

PROPOSED TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY POLICY

Cabinet considered and approved the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Policy, which was presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable Mthuli Ncube, as Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on National Development Planning.

The framework is tailored to promote and develop a robust tourism and hospitality industry ecosystem, as envisioned by the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Tourism Act [Chapter 14:20]. The policy is underpinned by six primary goals, as follows:

Use of innovative frameworks to accelerate tourism and hospitality industry development and promotion;

Strengthening human capacity development in the tourism and hospitality industry;

Developing a robust physical and digital infrastructure for the tourism and hospitality industry.;

Strengthening a facilitatory legal and regulatory infrastructure for the tourism and hospitality industry;

Developing and utilising innovative and stable financing infrastructure for the tourism and hospitality industry; and

Fostering regional and international cooperation to grow the industry.

Thepolicy framework will be supported among others, by a robust institutional framework for coordination, monitoring and implementation modalities.

REPORT ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 100-DAY CYCLE PRIORITY PROJECTS FOR 2024

Cabinet received a report on the implementation of the 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects for 2024, as presented by the Minister of State for National Security in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Honourable Lovemore Matuke.

Cabinet highlights that 367priority projects were implemented in 2024, and impactful achievements were recorded particularly in the manufacturing, social protection and infrastructure sectors.

Progressive delivery of affordable and decent accommodation remains a priority of Government working in partnership with various contributing partners in the public, private and non-Governmental sectors including local communities.

The promotion of the digital economy continued, with the aim of bridging the digital divide between the urban and rural populace. The Food and Nutrition Thematic Area improved food self-sufficiency, culminating in the reduction of food insecurity caused by climate change induced disasters. The rest of the sectoral performance across the 14 thematic areas of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) will be publicised and disseminated for the information of citizens.

PROPOSED IMPLEMENTATION PLAN FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL RURAL SOLARISATION PROJECT

Cabinet received and approved the implementation plan for the Presidential Rural Solarisation Project, which was presented by the Minister of State Security, Honourable Lovemore Matuke, as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Cabinet approved the project which is a livelihoods initiative aimed at providing sustainable renewable solar energy to household beneficiaries across the eight rural provinces of the country.

The project targets approximately 200 000 beneficiaries a year and will run for a period of 5 years starting from 2025. The Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA) will oversee the implementation of the project through an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee architecture incorporating experts from local universities.

It will be financed by Government and other stakeholders and will provide affordable but advanced solar technologies (batteries, inverters, solar panels and cables) to power gadgets such as light bulbs, radios, televisions, phone chargers, laptops, small refrigerators, submersible pumps and wi-fi. Local youths and women will be trained to participate in the installation programmes implemented in the districts and villages across the eight rural provinces of the country.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MATTERS

Cabinet received and noted the report on His Excellency the President's visit to the SADC Headquarters on December 13 2024, as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Amon Murwira.

SADC Chairman President Mnangagwa together with the President of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko received the SADC Headquarters building from the Bongwe Investments Proprietary Limited.

The building had been governed through a Build, Lease and Transfer Public-Private Partnership Agreement between SADC and Bongwe Investments and the government of Botswana, as a guarantor since 2003.

His Excellency the President and Chairperson of SADC was joined by the President of Botswana in officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the SADC Standby Force Regional Logistics Depot in Rasesa Village. The depot will support regional peace and humanitarian missions under the African Union Standby Force Policy Framework.

Report on the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(Cop29) Held in Baku, Azerbaijan during the Period 11 to 22 November, 2024

Cabinet received and noted the report on the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan, as presented by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Honourable, Sithembiso Nyoni.

Zimbabwe's delegation to the Conference of Parties that took place from November 11 to 22 2024 successfully negotiated the resolution, among others, of the Loss and Damage Fund, the Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance( NCQG); the US$1,3 trillion annual budget financing by 2035 to fight climate change; the roadmap for the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan; and the implementation modalities for full-scale implementation of carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Zimbabwe and other developing countries succeeded in securing a commitment by developed countries to channel funds focused on climate change. The COP 29 proffered a number of declarations aimed at enhancing its vision including the COP 29 truce appeal, the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, which Zimbabwe is already customising.

The platform provided an invaluable opportunity for the country to showcase the National Adaptation Plan to a wider audience. Going forward, Zimbabwe will continue to review outcomes of the COP 29 and formulate strategies that best suit our national aspirations, especially the Just Transition.